Advertisement

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - For the first time in a nearly 90-year history, the Radio City Rockettes are canceling their annual Christmas show because of the coronavirus.

MSG Entertainment announced Wednesday that the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, which would have run from November 6 to January 3, has been canceled this year. Event organizers point to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason why.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition,” said the company in the announcement.

We’ll miss you this year, but look forward to celebrating Christmas again with all of you soon. 🙏🎄❤️ We regret that...

Posted by Rockettes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The cancellation is expected to only affect this year’s show. Tickets for the 2021 production are already on sale.

All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

MSG Entertainment owns major venues that have been closed since the start of the pandemic including Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The company recently announced the layoffs of 350 employees and another 50 at its sister company, MSG Sports.

It’s unknown if the layoffs include dancers and staff from the Christmas Spectacular production.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

National

Many in US struggle to make ends meet as coronavirus cripples workforce

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Financial insecurities, particularly as the $600 federal boost for unemployment benefits comes to an end, have resulted in long lines at food banks and pantries.

National

Beirut residents clean up in aftermath of explosion as authorities launch investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Lebanese officials believe the blast emanated from a warehouse filled with 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored there under lax security for six years.

National

‘Heroine’ nurse protected 3 newborns at hospital hit by Beirut explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kali O'Rourke
Authorities say the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 others.

Latest News

National

Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WFMZ Staff
Police believe the 5-year-old girl wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Search crews find body of 5-year-old girl who went missing as Isaias hit Pa.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police believe the 5-year-old girl, who had autism, wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

News

Health officials discuss school plan

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

Lawyers argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
The pretrial hearing relates to the second phase of the case against Jarrod Ramos, who has already pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

National

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
Members of the city's Charter Commission expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed after George Floyd died following an encounter with police.