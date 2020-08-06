Recipe: Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Healthy eating and budget cutting can go hand-in hand. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to sacrifice nutrition and taste when eating on a budget. Pound for pound, potatoes are one of the best values in the produce department. Averaging 25 cents per serving, you can’t afford not to include potatoes in your diet.

Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes have a summer flare making them perfect for summer dinners with the family. Here’s the recipe from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association:

Ingredients

avocado oil

salt to taste

4 medium Russet potatoes

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup Whole milk

1/4 cup prepared pesto

1 1/2 cups mozzarella shredded

1 cup grape tomatoes quartered

Basil for garnish

Servings: 4

Instructions

Preheat grill for indirect heat to 400° F. Rinse and dry potatoes. Rub with avocado oil and sprinkle with salt. Cook potatoes on preheated grill 45-60 minutes or until fork tender. Remove potatoes from grill, cut in half lengthwise. Scoop potato flesh into a bowl and mash. Combine with butter, milk, pesto and alt. Mix well. Spoon filling back into potato skins. Divide mozzarella and tomatoes evenly on top of potatoes. Cook potatoes on grill 5-10 minutes or until cheese has melted and started to bubble. Remove from grill, sprinkle with basil and serve.

Find more recipes at https://eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/

