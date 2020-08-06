Packers will not host fans for the first two home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced Thursday that fans will not be able to attend the first two regular season home games of the 2020 season.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy via a press release. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

The two games are against the Lions on Sept. 20 and vs. the Falcons on Oct. 5.

“As preseason games are not being played this year, conducting the first two regular-season games with only the essential participants will allow the organization to place its full focus on the game itself,” said the team’s press release. “This will also allow the organization to implement all the protocols that are in place due to the pandemic.”

All other public areas at Lambeau Field will be closed during the game, as well. That includes the parking lots and the Lambeau Field Atrium’s attractions – Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen and Tap. “Titletown is expected to remain open to the public. However, no team-run gameday activities will be planned,” the press release added.

The third home game of the season is Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The team says they will have to evaluate the situation at that time to determine if fans will be allowed in the stadium for that game.

The team already announced there would be no fans for preseason or training camp.

