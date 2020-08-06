Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

Updated: moments ago
|
By ALICIA RANCILIO
The fourth episode of the new Lifetime docuseries, which was intended to be a round-table with survivors, was redone to focus on Maxwell's alleged crimes and her grooming of potential victims.

National

France’s Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon after Beirut blast

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

News

Gov. Evers announces $32 million to support COVID-19 testing at UW campuses

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $32 million in financial assistance to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System and the University of Wisconsin-Madison as they prepare to welcome students back to campus this fall.

National Politics

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

Latest News

News

Free COVID testing Friday in Wausau, best times to arrive

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department is giving advice to people who will be coming to the free COVID-19 testing on Friday at Northcentral Technical College.

News

Stevens Point police warn of counterfeit money

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Police Department has seen an increase in counterfeit money recently.

National

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This year's forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.

News

3rd Congressional Democrat candidates debate health care, pandemic relief ahead of next week’s primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Democrat candidates, including longtime incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, debate ahead of next week's primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

Coronavirus

‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.

National

Texas golf course groundskeeper survives lightning strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KLTV Digital Staff
Emergency crews were called out to the Henderson Country Club for a person who had been struck by lightning.