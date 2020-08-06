Northcentral Technical College waives application fees, expands walk-in hours

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College announced Wednesday that it will waive application fees for anyone who applies to the College for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a news release from the college, students will have the opportunity to select from in-person classes, all virtual courses, and hybrid courses offered through Zoom.

Prospective students can meet with Admissions staff by phone appointment, Zoom, or in-person following socially distant guidelines. Walk-in appointments are also welcome at NTC’s Wausau campus. Visitors can expect to follow the same COVID-19 safety procedures that all staff follow including a brief survey, contactless temperature scan, and masking upon entry.

Prospective students can get help at NTC’s regional campus in Phillips, Medford, Spencer, Antigo, and Wittenberg by calling their local campus to make an appointment.

You can find the application for NTC here.

The fall semester starts on August 31st.

