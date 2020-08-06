Advertisement

Linsley not worried about contract, talks Covid

Center 1 of 5 starters in contract year
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers center Corey Linsley knows he is not alone. The affable veteran is one of 5 starters for the team entering their contract year…in a pandemic that is crippling revenue streams, which will impact the salary cap in 2021 and possibly beyond.

"I have no idea what's going to happen," Linsley said on Wednesday. "I can only control what I can control. Just playing out the year, seeing what happens, and going from there."

Something else he can’t control is the limited practice time due to Covid-19 concerns, which is of particular concern for an offensive line that needs cohesion to function. On top of that, the Packers will have a new starter at right tackle this season. “We would love to have as much time as possible, but the reality of it is we need to be ready to go ASAP. The urgency and the discipline from all of us on the offensive line to build that cohesion as quickly as we can is going to be critical for us to having success early in the season.”

But Covid is in charge, and the Packers don’t need to look very far to see just how an illness can affect the locker room. It was during last season’s playoff run that a bug ran rampant through the team, forcing players to miss practice and leave the building. Bryan Bulaga was forced to sit out the playoff win over the Seahawks with the illness.

“With Covid, I think we’ve all seen that it is wildly more contagious than most things that we have seen in the past,” Linsley said. “That is the battle that every single team is facing. It’s probably not going to be perfect, but so far we have handled it well. Again, like Coach LaFleur has talked to us about, it’s going to requirre a higher level of discipline from everybody top down.”

The Packers did not add any players to the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday, and still have 5 players on that list. The deadline for players to opt out of the season is 3pm Thursday. So far, receiver Devin Funchess is the only Packer to opt out.

