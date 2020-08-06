Advertisement

Kraft encouraging customers to eat mac and cheese for breakfast

The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.
Kraft breakfast box
Kraft breakfast box(Kraft)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kraft wants customers to enjoy their Macaroni and Cheese for more than dinner time. The company encourages customers to eat their mac and cheese for breakfast too.

Kraft announced Tuesday that it is re-branding its Macaroni and Cheese Dinner in the famous blue box. The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.

The Herald Courier reports that Kraft hopes the new “breakfast” label could take away some of the shame that’s associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning.

“These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters,” Kraft said in a press release, adding that “56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during Covid-19 related state lockdowns than previous months.”

To promote its new campaign, Kraft will give away a limited-edition “Breakfast Box” this week. The boxes will include a mug, a coloring activity and “a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs,” according to a press release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials discuss school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Former Wausau area man pleads guilty to drug related charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A man will spend 5 years in prison after pleading guilty the drug related charges.

News

Northcentral Technical College waives application fees, expands walk-in hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Northcentral Technical College announced Wednesday that it will waive application fees for anyone who applies to the College for the fall 2020 semester.

News

Senator Baldwin reacts to progress on Covid-19 relief plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Baldwin reacts to Covid-19 relief negotiations progress

Latest News

News

United Way, YMCA asking for mask donations for Northwoods ‘Stuff The Bus’ event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Northwoods United Way and the YMCA of the Northwoods are partnering for a mask drive for youth and teens in the community.

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office anticipates introducing bodycams in 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is planning to introduce bodycams for their deputies as part of their 2021 budget, the department noted in an educational presentation for the county Public Safety committee meeting Wednesday.

News

D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
D.C. Everest School Board meets in retreat to discuss back-to-school plans

News

Superintendent says Wisconsin Rapids will not test students for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Superintendent says Wisconsin Rapids will not test students for COVID-19

News

Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department could get body cams in 2021 with adequate funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department could get body cams in 2021

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.