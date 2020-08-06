Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $32 million to support COVID-19 testing at UW campuses

(NBC15)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $32 million in financial assistance to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System and the University of Wisconsin-Madison as they prepare to welcome students back to campus this fall.

This funding will be in addition to the $18.9 million Evers allocated from Wisconsin’s portion of the federal CARES Act funding and the $95.6 million the UW system received directly through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund under the CARES Act.

“As campuses across the UW System prepare to have students return to campus, it is critically important that every campus has the resources it needs to help keep our students safe,” said Gov. Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic brings great uncertainty and having robust testing efforts is one of the most important tools we have to help box in this virus and make sure our students stay healthy and safe.”

The additional $32 million is funded by CARES Act dollars provided directly to the state. The UW System will receive $24 million toward its COVID-19 plan, helping campuses to test symptomatic students, those who have had close contact with symptomatic students, and students living in residence halls. Under UW System’s plan, state funding will help purchase 276,000 tests, 246,000 of which will be allocated to campuses and 30,000 of which will be held in reserve by UW System for peaks or shortfalls. The funding will also help cover personal protective equipment and staff for administering tests.

“Gov. Evers’ commitment to providing the resources for strong testing measures throughout the UW System will help us safely reopen our campuses this fall for students, faculty, staff, and our university communities,” said interim UW System President Tommy Thompson.

Similarly, UW-Madison, which previously announced its COVID-19 testing plan, will receive $8.3 million from Wisconsin’s CARES Act allocation for testing, equipment, staff, and personal protective equipment to support their efforts to test symptomatic individuals, those who have had close contact with symptomatic individuals, and students living in residence halls. State support will help UW-Madison purchase 134,000 tests.

