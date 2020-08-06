Free COVID testing Friday in Wausau, best times to arrive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is giving advice to people who will be coming to the free COVID-19 testing on Friday at Northcentral Technical College.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be helping with the drive-through and walk-up nasal swab testing.

The busiest times for testing are in the morning from 8:00 to 10:00. If you want to avoid long lines, the Health Department is recommending people needing to get tested come between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Registration will be done electronically on site the day of testing. Staff will be available to help people register. You can also find instructions online through DHS in English, Spanish, and Hmong.

You do not need to have symptoms to get tested. It’s open to anyone 5 years and older.

Common COVID-19 symptoms are fever/chills, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, and diarrhea, vomiting or nausea. Results from National Guard testing sites typically are returned within 3-5 days. For individuals waiting more than five days for their results, they can call the new Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.

Testing Location: Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W Campus Drive Wausau, in Lot E (off W. Campus Drive)

