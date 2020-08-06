Former Wausau area man pleads guilty to drug related charges
Will spend 5 years in prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man who formerly lived in the Wausau area will spend 5 years in prison, after pleading guilty to drug related charges.
A federal prosecutor says 36 year old Matthew Hornung tried to sell methamphetamine at a tribal casino in Wittenburg last October.
When officers arrived to arrest him, he fled from them on foot. During the chase, Hornung tossed a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun that he had on him.
He was also convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.
After spending his time in prison, Hornung will be on extended supervision for 5 more years.
