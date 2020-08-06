First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy weekend ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be another nice overall day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance to see a spotty shower this afternoon for our western communities, but that chance is fleeting this morning as it looks most will stay dry. Temperatures are a touch warmer this morning and they will continue to warm up for the afternoon hours. We are expecting mid to upper 70s by this afternoon.

The humidity will stay down today and tomorrow, but by the time we reach Saturday, dew points will generally be in the low to mid 60s, making it feel pretty humid outside. The higher heat and humidity stick through the weekend, and it brings a chance for a few showers and storms as well. Saturday morning may see a few showers and storms, and an isolated shower or storm is also possible on Sunday.

After the weekend, the temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s, which will be a bit above average for much of next week. If you like the cooler temperatures, hopefully you got outside earlier this week because summer will be back in full swing by this weekend.

