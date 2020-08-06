Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: moments ago

News

Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Stuff the Bus campaign gathering supplies for students in need

News

Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Teaching and playing music safely during the pandemic

News

Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Stevens Point Police warn businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

Local

Music through a mask, research helps guides performing arts organizations perform safely

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Emily Davies and Tom Zurawski
There has been a long list of things to think about ahead of the new school year during the pandemic, so if music is not your forte, doing it safely could take some extra effort depending on the instrument.

Latest News

News

Democratic candidates for 3rd Congressional District face off in debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Democratic candidates for 3rd Congressional District face off in debate

News

The Grand Theater cancels all performances through November

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Theater cancels all performances through November

Nfl

Packers will not host fans for the first two home games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced Thursday that fans will not be able to attend the first two regular season home games of the 2020 season.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

News

DEEP BENCH: A look at the 'new retirement'

Updated: 1 hours ago