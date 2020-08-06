2 men charged with making meth in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men appeared in Wood County court Thursday afternoon on various drug charges.

34-year-old Jacob Immerfall and 34-year-old Jeffrey Foeckler Jr are charged with conspiracy to commit manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing and possession of drug paraphernalia. The men were arrested on July 30 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at Immerfall’s property in the Town of Rock. That search warrant was related to a case involving missing Marshfield man Zachary Vasa. Vasa was reported missing June 13.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle leaving the area where officers were about to execute a search warrant. The deputy identified Foeckler as the driver and noted he seemed nervous and was shaking. A K9 unit arrived and performed a free air sniff around the vehicle. The dog indicated the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle. Deputies found various items related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

While executing a search warrant at Immerfall’s home on Patton Drive in the Town of Rock, law enforcement officers also found various items consistent with the making of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Foeckler told investigators Immerfall told him to purchase pseudoephedrine for the “cook” that was found in Foeckler’s car. Foeckler stated he remained in the house while Immerfall went out back to cook the meth.

Immerfall was originally arrested on charges of hiding a corpse. Those charges were not addressed in Thursday’s court appearance.

Immerfall is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. Foeckler is being held on a $4,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for August 12.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.