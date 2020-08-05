Wisconsin DOT asking for feedback on WIS 107 project in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is asking for feedback on proposed improvements to WIS 107, between Merrill and Tomahawk, in the towns of Merrill, Rock Falls, and Bradley.

An in-person public involvement meeting was previously planned to discuss the project, but that was canceled based on public health guidance to limit public gatherings.

WisDOT North Central Region wants feedback until August 31, 2020. If you are a resident or property and business owner within the project limits, you should have received informative materials, including comment forms that can be mailed back.

The same materials, including maps of existing right-of-way at project locations, are posted online for review on the project website (public involvement tab). Feedback can also be submitted via an online survey.

Construction is currently scheduled for 2023. Proposed improvements include:

Bridge rehabilitation at WIS 107 over Joe Snow Creek

Bridge replacement at WIS 107 over Little Pine Creek

Bridge replacement at WIS 107 over Skanawan Creek

Culvert replacements at .3 and 2.3 miles south of County J

During construction, WIS 107 will be closed and detoured for through traffic. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. During construction, motorists would use a proposed detour of WIS 86, US 51, and WIS 64.

If you have any questions or issues with the above feedback options, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Stacy Hagenbucher at (715) 365-5770 or Stacy.Hagenbucher@dot.wi.gov

