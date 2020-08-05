Advertisement

Wausau East graduate surprises classmates, walks to receive his diploma

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East graduates walked the stage today, including one boy who you would least expect.

For Jeremy Jeager, it’s been a dream of his to physically walk across the stage. Although the moment was delayed by a few months, he made that dream a reality Tuesday.

From a young age, Jeremy has been unable to walk on his own.

“When he was younger, he walked a little bit with a walker. But as he grew and got a lot bigger, his muscles couldn’t support him anymore,” Mark Jeager, his father, said.

Jeremy has Cerebral Palsy, a heart condition, and a seizure disorder. Through perseverance and determination, he made it through high school.

He says it feels “awesome.”

Throughout high school, Jeremy was on the football team, sitting on the sidelines every game for four years on this field.

Now, donning this maroon cap and gown, Jeremy will go across that stage on this same field to receive his diploma.

But this time, without his chair.

“I’m going to walk across the stage with my walker,” Jeremy said.

It’s a moment he was determined to make happen.

“I am working very, very hard to walk,” Jeremy explained.

Jeremy has been working with physical therapists to walk since a leg surgery straightened out his legs 2 years ago. He was ready to do it publicly in front of his classmates.

“He’s gotten really strong and he’s starting to get around a little bit,” Mark Jeager said.

“None of my classmates have ever, ever seen me walk,” Jeremy added.

Jeremy settled into his seat, and waited for his named to be called as his family waited anxiously in anticipation. When that name was called, Jeremy got up and walked across that stage. It was a moment that he will never forget.

Jeremy says after this ceremony, he plans to do a lot of relaxing because of how hard he worked in school. He’s thankful of those who helped him get here.

“I want to thank everyone at Wausau East High School, everyone who supported me walking, my aids. Thank you,” Jeremy said.

