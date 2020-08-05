Advertisement

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

President Donald Trump will visit Ohio washing machine factory Thursday
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump hopes to scrub-out perceptions of a coronavirus' stain on the national economy with a trip to Ohio.

Thursday, President Trump is expected to announce new steps to bring off-shored jobs and tout his efforts to revitalize manufacturing at the Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

White House Economic advisor Peter Navarro argues a 2018 tax on Whirlpool’s overseas competition translated into better business for the company. He said Whirlpool is an example of the effectiveness of the President’s trade policies which he credits for creating half-a-million manufacturing jobs.

“The record is the record on this, said Navarro, “President Trump is the jobs president, I would argue the greatest jobs president in history. He’s the president who has the backs of American workers. The blue-collar workers who work with their hands.”

But, statewide, Ohio lost about 44,000 jobs in that sector over the last year, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) argues the president abandoned workers. “He came to Youngstown and he said don’t sell your homes, those jobs are coming back to Lordstown General Motors workers,” he said of the high-profile auto plant shutdown, “and then he didn’t lift a finger to help those jobs come back…. The president has been an abject failure in terms of manufacturing.”

Brown contends the Republican-backed tax cuts -- which the president signed into law in 2017 – encouraged companies to send more jobs overseas.

Across the country, manufacturing jobs rose steadily out of the Great Recession, plateauing before the pandemic and tanking in the midst of it. Early numbers do suggest those jobs are starting to tick back up again.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

News

Kanye West officially files to be on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Kanye West finally did it. Yeezy has officially filed to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin for President of the United States.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

3rd Congressional GOP candidates talk masks, pandemic relief in first debate

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
Two Republican candidates looking to unseat longtime Democrat representative Ron Kind in Wisconsin’s third Congressional district went head to head in their first debate on Friday, hosted virtually by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
State elections officials say they’re making headway on streamlining absentee ballot tracking by using so-called intelligent bar codes, after a crush of complaints from voters who never received ballots in this spring’s election.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Politics

Safety measures in place ahead of DNC

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen campaigns in Wisconsin

Local

Last week of $600 extra unemployment benefit, Congress without new plan

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra $600 per week onto unemployment benefits, ends July 25, 2020 for Wisconsinites. That means those who have relied on the added funds will return to their typical amount next week, but thousands of Wisconsinites are just waiting to get benefits in general.