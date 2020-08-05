Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Winter Fresh

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter Fresh is a female rabbit who was transferred to the humane society from K&R Small Animal Sanctuary. She is spayed and litter trained.

She is affectionate and loves to be pet, and would make a great first bunny for someone who wants to adopt one.

For more information on Winter Fresh visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810.

