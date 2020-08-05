Pet Project: Meet Winter Fresh

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter Fresh is a female rabbit who was transferred to the humane society from K&R Small Animal Sanctuary. She is spayed and litter trained.

She is affectionate and loves to be pet, and would make a great first bunny for someone who wants to adopt one.

For more information on Winter Fresh visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810.

