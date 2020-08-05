Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark Water Park has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Bill Lentz, Vice President of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment said in a release Wednesday that leadership of the Wisconsin Dells waterpark determined that the facility should remain temporarily closed for the health and safety of its employees and guests.

Noah’s Ark Waterpark is now set to reopen Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

The water park closed until further notice on Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 - the same day that Wisconsin’s mask mandate went into effect.

According to a statement:

“We thank our Team Members for their flexibility and tireless efforts to provide people with a fun escape during this unprecedented summer. To our Guests: thank you for your understanding and support during these challenging times. All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 Season Passes will be extended to include the 2021 Season. Additionally, all 2020 Season Passholders will receive a free 2021 Buddy Ticket in appreciation of their commitment to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.”

