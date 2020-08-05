Merrill mayor asks police to enforce statewide mask mandate

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner has requested the Merill Police Department to enforce the statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Evers last week.

In a post on the City of Merrill’s Facebook page, the mayor states he has “requested the Police Department be prepared to enforce the Governor’s Emergency Order #1 or otherwise seek voluntary compliance with the order. We encourage all citizens and businesses to follow the mandate.” He goes on to say, “We ask, per the Governor’s Emergency Order #1 FAQ, that citizens not directly engage other citizens about their mask use or lack of mask use. There is a general presumption that people not wearing masks have a valid exception to wearing one. Reporting violations of the Emergency Order should originate with the person or person(s) in control of the premises where the possible violation is occurring.”

Last week, Police Chief Corey Bennett stated in a post on the department’s Facebook page that the Merrill Police Department will not be actively seeking enforcement of violations related to the face mask order.

