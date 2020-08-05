Advertisement

Marshfield Coffee shop pledges to match school supply donations

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

All of August the Coffee Cabin Espresso will be matching all school supply donations brought to their drive-through coffee shop, hoping to bring some positivity back to school.

With the pandemic affecting so many, Kirsten and John Tertin, who have only owned the shop for two months, wanted to help out their community and give back the love and support that they have received in Marshfield. 

“Marshfield has an amazing family-friendly environment and great educators, and a great school system and, if we could just shine a light and gain some positivity, that’s what the goal is,” Kirsten said.

The school supply drive will run until the end of August. Community members can drop off supplies between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

 At the end of the month, the coffee house will split up the donations between schools in the area.

“I think a lot of life has been put on the back burner, but the one thing that never has to be put on the back burner is kindness and compassion. To me to keep facilitating that environment of hey when you come here not only are you going to get a cup of coffee, but we are going to give that right back to the community and that doesn’t change because times are scary,” Kirsten said.

While the cabin is happy to match any donations that come in, more than anything they hope their efforts inspire other businesses to get involved and help communities all across Wisconsin.

