Kanye West officially files to be on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Kanye West finally did it. Yeezy has officially filed to get his name on the ballot in Wisconsin for President of the United States.
Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Tuesday that five independent candidates, including the Chicago-raised rapper and celebrity, filed signatures and paperwork to get their names on the ballot for the November 3 General Election.

Kanye West and the other candidates can only get on the ballot by filing a minimum of 2,000 valid signatures of Wisconsin electors.

West has reportedly hired the petitioning firm Let the Voters Decide to get the 2,000 valid signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

West announced his campaign on the Fourth of July, tweeting: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

The following candidates filed papers on Tuesday:

  • Jo Jorgensen (Pres.) and Jeremy Spike Cohen (VP) - Libertarian Party
  • Howie Hawkins (Pres.) and Angela Walker (VP) - Green Party
  • Brian Carroll (Pres.) and Amar Patel (VP) - American Solidarity Party
  • Kanye West (Pres.) and Michelle Tidball (VP) - BDY (The Birthday Party) Independent
  • Kyle Kenley Kopitke (Pres.) and Taja Yvonne Iwanow (VP) – The Peoples Revolution

