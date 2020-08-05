Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday today

A fantastic Wednesday with warmer temperatures later this week
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be another great day to be outside overall. This morning will be chilly however with many areas dropping into the 40s and low 50s. This would be a good time to get some hard work done outdoors if needed, as it will be tough to overheat in those temperatures. By this afternoon, it will remain very comfortable outside. We have partly cloudy skies expected and slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. We are looking to top out in the low to mid 70s today rather than the mid to upper 60s and low 70s that we have seen as of late.

Tomorrow we look to still see quite a bit of sunshine, but a chance for an isolated shower here and there. By the looks of things this morning, tomorrow most areas will stay dry with just a small chance for a brief, passing shower.

The weekend will see warmer temperatures, higher humidity and a chance for a few showers and storms. Right now it does not look like a washout of a weekend, but you may need to be prepared in case you do see a shower or thunderstorm moving through the area.

