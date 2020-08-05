Advertisement

Evers mobilizes National Guard to help with August primary election

Spc. Andrew Kuhnert of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion assists with checking voter rolls May 12 in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin. Photo: Wisconsin National Guard
Spc. Andrew Kuhnert of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion assists with checking voter rolls May 12 in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin. Photo: Wisconsin National Guard
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the Wisconsin National Guard will assist local election officials as poll workers for the upcoming primary election.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” said Gov. Evers. “Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health.”

An undetermined number of National Guard members will mobilize to active duty in the coming days to support the Wisconsin Election Commission and clerks across the state. The troops will report to duty on Sunday to complete necessary training and begin receiving assignments. They’ll report to clerks on Monday to receive site-specific training and assist with polling place setup, before fulfilling the role of traditional poll workers on Tuesday during the election. The troops will be released from duty August 12.

“We’re working in close collaboration and partnership with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to anticipate needs in each county,” said Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader, Wisconsin’s assistant adjutant for readiness and training and the Guard’s liaison with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “This is truly neighbors helping neighbors, because these Guard members will be serving in their own home communities across the state. As Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, we’re honored to fulfill this role and to help our state during a time of need.”

