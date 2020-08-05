Advertisement

DIY home project inspiration from HGTV star Chip Wade

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is not just for beaches and barbecues. It’s the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects. While the weather conditions are just right, summer is the perfect time to assess, repair and make upgrades to your home. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable outdoor living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, the Emmy-winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block and several other HGTV shows, which are fan favorites.

Just in time to take advantage of the dog days of summer to make DIY home improvements, Chip joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday show off some affordable ideas to create or rejuvenate their home.

Chip’s show and tell inspiration includes:

·         PAINTING PERFECTION: How to make a home DIY painting look like a professional 

·         TECH DESIGN: New cool tools for design and measuring to make home DIY experts

·         COOL TOOLS: Innovative tools that make DIY easier than ever

·         BACKYARD BEAUTY: New ways to add landscape design to any outdoor space

