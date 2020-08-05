DHS: More than one million now tested in Wisconsin, 9 new deaths reported due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now says more than 1,000,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus since testing began earlier this year.

The state surpassed the 1,000,000 mark Wednesday, with the DHS reporting 1,001,924 people having been tested so far.

Out of the 17,023 new test results released Wednesday, another 884 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in the state since testing began to 56,940.

Health officials say 9,629 cases are considered active, which equals 16.9% of all confirmed cases in the state, according to the DHS.

Out of all confirmed cases, 46,323 are considered recovered, which equals 81.4%. That percentage has continued to steadily increase, and it appears the decline of active cases was helped by new CDC guidelines that lets a person infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after 10 days if they never exhibit symptoms.

According to the DHS, out of Wednesday’s total number of test results, 5.2% were positive for the virus.

Another 16,139 people tested negative for the virus, according to Wednesday’s report.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, all but eight counties reported an increase in cases. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, six out of the 15 counties reported an increase in cases. No new deaths were reported in Upper Michigan.

In addition, the DHS says nine more people have died due to COVID-19 since Tuesday. The state reports a total of 970 people, or 1.7% of patients, have died. That percentage has held steady since Sunday. Between July 23 and August 1, the death rate had held steady at 1.8%.

Ashland, Eau Claire, Monroe and Racine Counties each reported one new death, with Ashland County reporting its first ever death, and Sheboygan County reporting two new deaths and Milwaukee County reporting three new deaths.

Another 43 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Tuesday. There are currently 258 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 96 of those patients are in intensive care.

The DHS reports at least 8.5% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized at some point for treatment, which equals 4,826 of all confirmed cases. That percentage is a slight decrease from Tuesday’s report of 8.6%.

There are another 116 people in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 waiting for test results. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 21% of medical beds in the state are still available.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers w/all 7 regions having high disease activity levels. 66 counties are at high activity level this week compared to 61 counties last week. 8 counties have shrinking trajectories compared to 3 counties last week. Dig into #data: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/jRlq1kpQx5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 5, 2020

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 79 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 21 cases (+1) (1 death) (+1)

Barron - 273 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 21 cases (1 death)

Brown – 4,100 cases (+37) (52 deaths)

Buffalo – 42 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett – 21 cases (+2 ) (1 death)

Calumet - 276 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 213 cases (+1)

Clark - 179 cases (7 deaths)

Columbia - 233 cases (+5) (1 death)

Crawford – 69 cases (+4)

Dane – 4,340 cases (+77) (37 deaths)

Dodge - 743 cases (+15) (5 deaths)

Door - 98 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 145 cases (+6)

Dunn - 112 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 531 cases (+14) (4 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 6 cases (adjusted from DHS report of 7 from Tuesday)

Fond du Lac - 584 cases (+11) (6 deaths)

Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 332 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Green - 135 cases (+4 ) (1 death)

Green Lake - 54 cases (+1)

Iowa – 68 cases (+3)

Iron - 73 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Jackson - 50 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 581 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 133 cases (+4) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,561 cases (+44) (58 deaths)

Kewaunee - 115 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 854 cases (+18) (1 death)

Lafayette - 114 cases (+2)

Langlade - 51 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 66 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 318 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marathon - 605 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Marinette - 350 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 75 cases (+4) (1 death)

Menominee - 20 cases (adjusted from DHS report from Tuesday of 21)

Milwaukee – 20,175 cases (+172) (450 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 234 cases (+5) (2 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 200 cases (+9)

Oneida - 96 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 1,158 cases (+26) (13 deaths)

Ozaukee – 605 cases (+13) (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases (+1)

Pierce - 183 cases (+5)

Polk - 126 cases (+1 ) (2 deaths)

Portage - 367 cases (+9)

Price – 25 cases (+3)

Racine - 3,343 cases (+32) (78 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 34 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,382 cases (+7) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 16 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 411 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 50 cases (+7)

Shawano - 168 cases (+5)

Sheboygan – 682 cases (+46) (8 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix - 470 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 59 cases (+4)

Trempealeau - 322 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 59 cases (adjusted from Tuesday’s DHS report of 60)

Vilas - 40 cases (+1)

Walworth – 1,291 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 39 cases (+1)

Washington - 945 cases (+32) (22 deaths)

Waukesha – 3,841 cases (+76) (57 deaths)

Waupaca - 408 cases (+16) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 112 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 1,094 cases (+12) (18 deaths)

Wood - 263 cases (+8) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 7 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 25 cases

Delta - 66 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 47 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 99 cases (+1) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 42 cases (+1)

Iron - 17 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 20 cases (+1)

Marquette - 133 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 102 cases

Ontonagon – 6 cases

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

