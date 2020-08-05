Advertisement

Alvarez: “we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather”

Football season could look different for Badger fans this fall
(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are preparing for the possibility a football season with fewer than normal fans at Camp Randall, they announced on Wednesday.

In a letter to football season ticket holders, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez wrote, “Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall.”

Alvarez also wrote that he is appreciative that 85 percent of season ticket holders ordered season tickets again this year, and said “it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets.”

He went on to say that depending on what the football season looks like, there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars, saying they are facing a financial crisis. He asked season ticket holders to consider reinvesting their season ticket into a donation for 2020 as part of the Badger Legacy Campaign.

According to the UW Athletics website, the Badger Legacy campaign aims to allow badgers to further the legacy of Wisconsin Athletics and make a lasting impact. For those season ticket holders who reinvest their tickets, resources will support scholarships, training, and academic and athletic support services for student-athletes.

For more information on the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshfield Coffee shop pledges to match school supply donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The school supply drive will run until the end of August. Community members can drop off supplies between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Local

Coffee Cabin School Supply Drive

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

AP source: Biden won’t go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

More than 900 workers needed for Wisconsin polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Wisconsin election clerks need more than 900 additional workers for the Aug. 11 statewide primary, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Tuesday.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

News

Wausau East graduate takes a big step

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wausau East graduate surprises classmates, walks to receive his diploma

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Wausau East graduates walked the stage today, including one boy who you would least expect. For Jeremy Jeager, it’s been a dream of his to physically walk across the stage. Although the moment was delayed by a few months, he made that dream a reality Tuesday.

News

Gov. Evers: Wis. National Guard help will cost millions, happy with school plans

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
It will take millions of dollars to keep the Wisconsin National Guard involved in the state's coronavirus mission.

News

Wisconsin DOT asking for feedback on WIS 107 project in Lincoln Co.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is asking for feedback on proposed improvements to WIS 107, between Merrill and Tomahawk, in the towns of Merrill, Rock Falls, and Bradley.