Alvarez: “we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are preparing for the possibility a football season with fewer than normal fans at Camp Randall, they announced on Wednesday.

In a letter to football season ticket holders, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez wrote, “Like you, I have been paying close attention to the case numbers in our community and we are preparing for the reality that it will not be appropriate for thousands of fans to gather in Camp Randall on Saturdays this fall.”

Alvarez also wrote that he is appreciative that 85 percent of season ticket holders ordered season tickets again this year, and said “it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets.”

He went on to say that depending on what the football season looks like, there are potential losses of upwards of 60 million dollars, saying they are facing a financial crisis. He asked season ticket holders to consider reinvesting their season ticket into a donation for 2020 as part of the Badger Legacy Campaign.

According to the UW Athletics website, the Badger Legacy campaign aims to allow badgers to further the legacy of Wisconsin Athletics and make a lasting impact. For those season ticket holders who reinvest their tickets, resources will support scholarships, training, and academic and athletic support services for student-athletes.

For more information on the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.