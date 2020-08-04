Advertisement

What back-to-school supplies parents & college students plan to shop and pay for

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - So far, this back-to-school season is anything but normal. According to the Department of Labor, only 55% of U.S. K-12 schools and 65% of U.S. colleges have provided tentative return to class plans. With so much up in the air, on top of the current economic instability, how are parents and college students preparing for the new school year?

A new study commissioned by PayPal is shedding light on their back-to-school shopping plans. Some of the major findings include:

  • Online shopping continues to dominate 70% of students and parents admit to shopping online more often than before due to COVID-19 and 73% of students and 65% of parents anticipate shopping online for their back-to-school needs. This includes online purchases of technology or the bigger items such as a chair or desk, while traditional items that require an element of trying-on are expected to be bought in-person.
  • Nearly 70% of U.S. students take out loans to go to college, yet college students are spending nearly double than K-12 parents – First year college students plan to spend 39% more ($732) than the average K-12 parent ($444) on back-to-school shopping this year.
  • Shoppers want flexible payment options Credit cards are the most preferred payment method for parents who are buying back-to-school items online, but 30% of students are interested in buy now, pay later or other flexible options.

Breegan Jane can relate! This working mom is a successful interior designer, remakes people’s homes on TV and writes a lifestyle blog all while keeping up with two energetic boys of her own. Breegan joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share highlights from PayPal’s study, the lesson for retailers and what moms, like her, are looking for.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stevens Point Police K9 wearing new ballistic vest thanks to donations

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Stevens Point Police K9 wearing new ballistic vest thanks to donations

News

Different look and feel of shopping for back to school items this year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Different look and feel of shopping for back to school items this year

News

Dedicated patrol deputy assigned to Village of Rib Mountain

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dedicated patrol deputy assigned to Village of Rib Mountain

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wisconsin National Guard will assist the Oneida County Health Department with free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend.

Latest News

News

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases plummets to lowest in almost a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The percent of positive new tests plummeted to the lowest number recorded in almost a month, health officials reported Tuesday.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Stevens Point K9 now has ballistic vest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Stevens Point Police Department K9 Barry has a ballistic vest to wear thanks to Vested Interest’s in K9s, Inc.

News

Clark County 911 system experiencing issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls from landline telephone numbers are currently down.

News

Clark County develops platform to report violations of face mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Clark County officials have developed a website for reporting violations of the statewide face mask order issued by Governor Evers last week.