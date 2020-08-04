What back-to-school supplies parents & college students plan to shop and pay for

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - So far, this back-to-school season is anything but normal. According to the Department of Labor, only 55% of U.S. K-12 schools and 65% of U.S. colleges have provided tentative return to class plans. With so much up in the air, on top of the current economic instability, how are parents and college students preparing for the new school year?

A new study commissioned by PayPal is shedding light on their back-to-school shopping plans. Some of the major findings include:

Online shopping continues to dominate – 70% of students and parents admit to shopping online more often than before due to COVID-19 and 73% of students and 65% of parents anticipate shopping online for their back-to-school needs. This includes online purchases of technology or the bigger items such as a chair or desk, while traditional items that require an element of trying-on are expected to be bought in-person.

Nearly 70% of U.S. students take out loans to go to college, yet college students are spending nearly double than K-12 parents – First year college students plan to spend 39% more ($732) than the average K-12 parent ($444) on back-to-school shopping this year.

Shoppers want flexible payment options – Credit cards are the most preferred payment method for parents who are buying back-to-school items online, but 30% of students are interested in buy now, pay later or other flexible options.

Breegan Jane can relate! This working mom is a successful interior designer, remakes people’s homes on TV and writes a lifestyle blog all while keeping up with two energetic boys of her own. Breegan joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share highlights from PayPal’s study, the lesson for retailers and what moms, like her, are looking for.

