Wausau graduation ceremonies to take place this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will honor it’s 2020 seniors with graduation ceremonies this week.

The schedule of ceremonies is as follows:

Tuesday: Wausau East High School; 7 p.m. at Thom Field

Wednesday Evening: Wausau Area Virtual Education; each student will have an individual ceremony at the Longfellow Administration Center

Thursday: Wausau West High School; 7 p.m. at Thom Field

Friday: EEA Learning Academy; 7 p.m. at the track and field bleachers at Wausau East

Because of the large number of graduates from Wausau East and Wausau West, the school district has worked with the health department to develop protocols to keep people safe. The graduation ceremonies are not open to the public. Each graduate is only allowed four guests and everyone is required to wear a face covering. There will be no distribution of diploma covers or handshakes as graduates walk across the stage.

