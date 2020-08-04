Advertisement

Trump Organization puts ‘Apprentice’ chopper up for sale

The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”
The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”(Source: controller.com/CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of President Donald Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”

It’s a red, white and blue 1989 Sikorsky S-76B, listed without a price on controller.com.

The listing describes it as a six-seater aircraft with African mahogany paneling, leather seats and gold-finished seat belts.

Helicopter appraiser Helivalue estimates that similar models are worth between $400,000 and $950,000.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who now runs the family business, said they currently have three helicopters and just don’t need them all.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massive damage in Beirut after explosion

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Multiple people injured after Beirut explosion.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
The nation has recorded more than 155,000 dead in a little more than six months and is fast approaching an almost off-the-charts 5 million COVID-19 infections.

News

Wausau graduation ceremonies to take place this week

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau School District will honor it’s 2020 seniors with graduation ceremonies this week.

National

Large explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
A large explosion has rocked Beirut, Lebanon, reportedly near the city's port.

Latest News

National

Burchett on TVA outsourcing

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.

National

Cohen on TVA outsourcing

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National Politics

Worries about 2020 census’ accuracy grow with cut schedule

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate.

National Politics

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.