Tips for hiring a tutor

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Since the end of the school year, the need for tutors across the nation has skyrocketed. But the Better Business Bureau said it’s important to not only find a tutor for your child but a tutor that works well with your child.

The BBB suggests when looking to hire a tutor to know that you have options. Today everything from in-home one on one to virtual small group options is available.

They also advise asking for referrals from friends and family who know you best and may be able to connect you with someone they have had a good experience with.

Finally, they recommend including your child in on the process, as they will be the ones working with them.

“If it’s abrasive on either end, then your child isn’t going to learn, and they spend all their time trying to develop a relationship with the tutor. That’s really not what you are paying for. So you want to get your money’s worth out of it, you want them to learn. And the better you feel about the tutor, the better the results,” Jim Temmer the President of the Wisconsin BBB said.

Even colleges have felt the need for tutors this year. For the first time, the University Of Wisconsin Stevens Point Tutoring And Learning Center offered services for summer students.

“Even those students, we use peer students, even though they are not on campus if they are able to join virtually, it doesn’t matter if they are on campus or not. We can connect our students with the software that we have,” Trisha Lamers with UWSP’s Tutoring-Learning Center said.

While the center already works with thousands of kids throughout the school year, they say they are expecting an uptick in numbers this year as well.

