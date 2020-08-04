Advertisement

Stevens Point K9 now has ballistic vest

Stevens Point's K9 Barry has a ballistic vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interests in K9s, Inc.
Stevens Point's K9 Barry has a ballistic vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interests in K9s, Inc.(Stevens Point Police Dept.)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police Department K9 Barry has a ballistic vest to wear thanks to Vested Interest’s in K9s, Inc.

The vest offers Barry protection from bullets and stabs wounds. Embroidered on the vest is “In memory of Becky Fuller.” An online obituary for the North Pole, AK resident said dogs were an important part of her life.

It’s possible thanks to a donation from Vested Interest’s in K9s and a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center.

A media release said, “Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,980 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.”

It added a single donation of $960 sponsors one vest, but has a value of between $1,700 and $2,200. Vested Interests in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) and accepts donations to sponsor vests for law enforcement dogs.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

