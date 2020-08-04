Staff share more details about weekend incident at Wis. youth prison

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - More details were released Monday about an hours-long incident that happened at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools (LHS/CLS) in Irma, Wisconsin’s only youth prison.

Staff told 7 Investigates what was initially released about the incident was not the whole story. 7 Investigates is not naming the staff to protect their jobs, but they were involved in the incident and were concerned about the safety of youth and staff at the facility. Some of their accounts differ from what Department of Corrections’ communications director, John Beard relayed to 7 Investigates, though he said they are still working to gather all of the reports from the incident.

“This incident is by far the worst incident I have ever been a part of,” said one staff with less than 10 years of experience there.

Beard and staff members agreed the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Aug. 1. Beard said a group of youth who were being escorted after their outdoor recreation time broke away and would not follow staff directives. Staff and Beard said youth began breaking the windows of living units, which had youth inside. There were also several youth at various points who were on the roofs of buildings, which one staff member said has become “pretty common occurrence lately.” Some youth would join those outside after windows from their living units were smashed.

While staff tried to verbally get youth to comply, they said they essentially had to “wait the youth out.”

Staff over the years have expressed frustration about the lack of consequences they can give youth who put other youth or staff in danger, though most say they understand why some practices need to change or be reduced. Use of force and different other controlling and consequence tactics have been either eliminated or significantly minimized after a judge ordered the changes following an FBI raid and the ACLU suit on behalf of youth at the facility that began in 2015. Staff echoed those frustrations again in this incident, saying the behavior over the last month and a half has been building to something like this.

“When you work in corrections, you never truly control an institution. It’s always the inmates that control the institution or allow you to control the institution, and right now, we aren’t even trying to control the institution. We’re just trying to minimize the damage,” a staff member said.

Staff said youth breaking windows and running around the institution went on for another three hours when they were able to get all but about 18 youth in their rooms around 2 p.m. During the next roughly two hours, staff said different supervisors would tell staff in the living units to let youth out of their rooms into the common areas of the living units (what staff call the day room) if they did not have an active situation happening at their living unit and within a half hour’s time order staff to put youth back in their rooms. Staff said this happened two to three times by different supervisors, which caused youth not to listen to directives.

“I don’t blame them at all,” one staff said talking about the youth not listening while in the living units. “I mean if I was given a yoyo set of instructions I would probably say, ‘Oh, I’ll just wait 5 minutes and you’ll change your mind and do the opposite.‘”

“Our upper management wanted us to continue, whenever we got a youth back into the unit and into their room, as soon as they appeared to no longer be aggressive or whatever, so basically all they have to say is ‘Oh yeah, I’m done, I’m sorry, and then they can break another window,’” a staff member said, adding that youth would use their own bodies to break windows or other objects they could get a hold of inside the buildings. The staff member noted newly installed phones in the units have been especially effective for youth to break windows.

Around 4 p.m. youth outside broke windows to a living unit that had other youth out of their rooms and more youth came out of the holes where the windows were. Shortly after that, staff said, and Beard confirmed, youth broke windows on the school building using rocks wrapped in t-shirts and entered the building. A display case was broken into; staff indicated it was one that had items from the student incentive program inside of it, such as candy. Beard said students also took bikes and rode around with those.

While the youth were in the school, local law enforcement was called including Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and State Patrol troopers to assist. Beard said calling law enforcement in was a “precautionary measure,” but staff told 7 Investigates their response would have been precautionary around noon, but it was necessary by the time they arrived around 4:30 p.m.

“If they didn’t come, there was no, there was absolutely no way that there was any possibility with the staff we had on grounds or the tools that we’d have available to us to stop this incident,” a staff member said.

Staff said law enforcement responded with tasers and shotguns with rubber bullets at the ready. Both Beard and staff said when law enforcement responded, youth were cooperative and they were able to get them into their living units.

Beard said two youth had small scratches on them from the roughly six-hour-long incident, which were treated at the facility, while one youth had to be treated at the hospital after he tried to break a window with his arm. Initially, it was reported that no staff were known to have been injured, but Beard said Monday four staff were hurt. He noted they were all able to drive themselves to the hospital to be checked out and one of those people reported back to work Monday. He said one person had a knee injury and another had glass get in their eye. Staff told 7 investigates at least four, but as many as seven employees were injured because of the incident.

While the incident ended somewhere around 5:30-6 p.m., one staff member said it really lasted until about midnight because while youth were in their living units after law enforcement came to assist, other incidents inside continued. That includes a youth pulling a metal soap dispenser off the wall and throwing it through a window toward a youth counselor, hitting the youth counselor in the wrist.

Staff said after law enforcement left, emergency response units from about five adult prisons came to assist staff for the rest of the night. Beard was not able to confirm this Monday evening.

Both Beard and staff said youth did not directly threaten staff during the incident and more so wanted to just cause a disturbance.

One staff said many suggestions have been made to managers including the maintenance department, security director, and superintendent, and every suggestion that they offer is met with “if we do that, then we look too much like a prison.”

Beard, however, noted there are two separate infrastructure projects in the works that would address some of these issues. In early 2019, he said the DOC began working to get bids out for a contract to replace the glass in the facility with “attack glass” which is harder to break. He said because of where that project is at currently, glass from the 15 windows that were smashed in this incident will not be replaced immediately with attack glass.

He was not able to give specifics but said the other infrastructure project involves changes to make the roofs of buildings less accessible to youth.

More details are expected once incident reports are compiled and video of the incident is reviewed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.