Rib Mountain set to get dedicated patrol deputy to assist with volume of calls

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain now has a dedicated patrol deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Since the town doesn’t have a police department, a Marathon County deputy will be patrolling the area 40 hours a week to take care of any concerns, and the rest will still be covered by the county sheriff.

In the area, the sheriff’s department says they primarily deal with calls for retail theft on Rib Mountain Drive and speeding near Highway 51. They say having a deputy dedicated to this area will better address the needs of the growing town.

“People want a little bit more of the neighborhood watch, like, ‘People are speeding down this residential area, can we have somebody take a look?’” said Gaylene Rhoden, Rib Mountain town administrator.

As the commercial and residential areas of the town grow, Rib Mountain town leaders say calls in school zones and neighborhoods have grown.

“We’ve been struggling with this for the last 5 or 10 years, to come up with some kind of resolution, and this is what we arrived at, and it seems to be a very good fix to our concerns,” said Allen Opall, Rib Mountain town chairman.

“Instead of just dropping that on our budget, we’ve been kind of inching towards that… we knew that we were going to go there eventually. We’ve been setting money aside each year,” Rhoden said, adding they paid for the dedicated vehicle and deputy with more than $100,000 from the town’s budget.

It’s also going to help the sheriff’s department manage the volume of calls in Rib Mountain, which present as a large cluster on the map of calls in the county. From January 1st to June 30th, the sheriff’s department responded to 2,474 calls, making the north-center region of the county “well above all other areas for call volume,” according to the department. Having someone patrol there would let them respond to calls without pulling other deputies away from their duties.

“There’s a lot of townships that are like this, only they don’t have the population base or the business community that Rib Mountain does,” said Sheriff Scott Parks. “To have a deputy dedicated just to Rib Mountain is going to be a benefit for all.”

Cassandra Seubert is stepping into the role on September 1st. She has already been a patrol deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department for 7 years. She’s a Marathon County native and says she knows the Rib Mountain area well.

“I thought it would be a fun new start. I like the residential area, obviously, you have a lot of residential areas, you have the ski hill, you have shopping, you have good food, and it’s just a good area to live in and hopefully to work in,” Seubert said.

It’s important to her to get to know the community she is set to serve.

“I’m hoping the biggest thing that I’m able to focus on is some community service aspects of the job, so getting to know the citizens of Rib Mountain and working with the kids and hopefully getting to the schools every once in a while to visit with the kids,” she said. “Unfortunately, we have a lot of retail thefts on Rib Mountain Drive, so focusing on those too, to get that number down from what it is. Speeding in the area can be a big thing, especially when you have North Mountain Road and South Mountain Road.”

The town will pay for a patrol deputy for 5 years, and Seubert says she will provide feedback on her experience and assess the needs of the community along the way.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.