Polling stations prepare for Aug. 11 primary

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The August primary is right around the corner and polling stations are getting ready for voters.

It’s Election season and the Aug. 11 primary is one week away and at Stevens Point City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 4, poll workers tested the ballot machines to ensure accuracy for election day.

"Everybody should vote all the time, it's just something we shouldn't ever take for granted," Chief Inspector of District 8 for the City of Stevens Point Marti Sowka said.

The clock is ticking for absentee voters to get their ballots in to ensure they’re on time for the primary and COVID-19 has thrown a curve ball at the 2020 election.

"Go out and vote, make sure your voice is heard," Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said. "Definitely an increase in absentee voting [this year], people are trying to stay away from the public of course and staying safe in their homes."

Filen says she's not concerned about the security of mail-in ballots as long as voters mail them in right away and it's received at the polls by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

"From start to finish the process for absentee voting by mail is a very secure process and everything is documented from point A to point B," Filen said.

Filen also said if people are concerned about slow delivery by the United States Postal Service, voters should hand deliver their ballots to their polling station.

Poll workers tested ballot machines to make sure there's no hiccups in that they are counting ballots properly and all of the proper materials are ready to go for Aug. 11.

"The last thing we want is to open up the polls and have issues this allows us the ability to check to make sure that all the contest and candidates, the votes for those are tabulating correctly," Filen said.

With COVID-19 being a big concern this year, polling stations are ensuring people can exercise their right to vote while staying safe.

“We do have a lot more safety protocols in place that are going to help us all stay safe and help voters stay safe too,” Sowka said.

