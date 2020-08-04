Advertisement

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases plummets to lowest in almost a month

The percent of positive new tests plummeted to the lowest number recorded in almost a month, health officials reported Tuesday.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive new tests plummeted to the lowest number recorded in almost a month, health officials reported Tuesday.

The percent of positive tests dropped to 4 percent on Tuesday, the lowest recorded since July 7, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The drop comes as the DHS reports it processed just over 17,400 tests, the highest number of tests processed in over two weeks.

DHS
DHS(DHS)

DHS reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 961 in Wisconsin. That is about 1.7 percent of all patients who tested positive to the virus.

The average number of new coronavirus cases also dipped, coming in at a two-week low of 840. DHS reported 728 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, which is higher than on Monday but lower than on any day since July 28.

The current daily testing capacity currently rests at just over 24,000 at 83 labs across the state.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wisconsin National Guard will assist the Oneida County Health Department with free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Stevens Point K9 now has ballistic vest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Stevens Point Police Department K9 Barry has a ballistic vest to wear thanks to Vested Interest’s in K9s, Inc.

News

Clark County 911 system experiencing issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls from landline telephone numbers are currently down.

Latest News

News

Clark County develops platform to report violations of face mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Clark County officials have developed a website for reporting violations of the statewide face mask order issued by Governor Evers last week.

News

Wausau graduation ceremonies to take place this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau School District will honor it’s 2020 seniors with graduation ceremonies this week.

News

Tips for hiring a tutor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The BBB suggests when looking to hire a tutor to know that you have options. Today everything from in-home one on one to virtual small group options is available.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 6 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

Graffiti on Wisconsin Veterans Museum to be removed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Graffiti spray painted on the outside of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum located directly across the street from the state Capitol will be removed starting this week, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, August 4, 2020.