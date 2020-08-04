Marathon County authorizes independent investigation of county clerk’s online conduct

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County executive committee has authorized an independent investigation into county clerk Kim Trueblood over posts made in a Facebook group of Wausau parents who objected to the Wausau School District’s decision to open virtually in the fall. The committee met in special session on Monday after Wausau School Board president and 7th Congressional candidate Tricia Zunker called for an ethics investigation last week into Trueblood’s conduct in the Facebook group, which involved comments referring to helping organize protest efforts and help collect information for any potential recall actions “behind the scenes”.

The committee unanimously authorized county administration to retain an independent group to look into Trueblood’s conduct, specifically into whether “actions or statements made by the County Clerk impact their ability to conduct their duties as an election official in an impartial manner,” according to executive committee member John Robinson. Findings must be returned by the end of the month with recommendations on next steps for the county to take, with costs not to exceed $25,000. While the investigation is ongoing, committee chair Kurt Gibbs says the county has no authority to alter Trueblood’s work duties.

Trueblood, who did not provide comment when reached on Friday, participated in a discussion regarding a possible recall of school board members last week in a Facebook group that has now grown to more than 1,000 members opposing the WSD’s virtual decision. “School board decisions are in the spring,” she wrote in the group. “Due to my position, I have to be very careful with what I support publicly, but I can get info & do anything behind the scenes.” County clerks are the chief election officials for their county in Wisconsin, and oversee all federal, state, local and school elections.

“Clerk Trueblood’s comments on this post regarding efforts to organize a recall election are unethical and frankly, likely illegal,” Zunker wrote in an email to members of the county board when she called for an ethics investigation, which she said was done in her capacity as a private citizen. “She has offered to ‘get info & do anything behind the scenes’ in regards to a potential recall election. She oversees elections in an official capacity. It could not be more wrong.”

Several citizens have asked that the issue be referred to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, Gibbs said, but added that he didn’t believe the commission’s authority would apply to local county elected officials.

“That role and responsibility is clearly left to the Marathon County Board, which we take seriously,” Gibbs told NewsChannel 7. “That’s why we’ve authorized the investigation that we have.”

Earlier Monday, Zunker released an official statement on the WSD’s reopening decision on the 27th, which prompted the unrest in the Facebook group Trueblood participated in. More than 700 people in total have signed a petition online advocating for an in-person return to school, more than half of the signatures coming since the WSD’s decision last Monday. The Facebook group, “Parents for Wausau Schools ReOPENING”, has now organized a protest in downtown Wausau on August 8. April Van Rixel, who organized the group, told NewsChannel 7 last week that their goal was to provide a voice to parents who felt they had not been able to be heard in the board’s decision process.

