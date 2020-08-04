Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin National Guard will assist the Oneida County Health Department with free COVID-19 testing in Rhinelander this weekend.

The National Guard will provide the free drive through style swab testing on Saturday, August 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at the State DOT building at 510 Hanson Lake Rd in Rhinelander.

The National Guard will be using a new electronic registration system to speed up the process. People are encouraged to register ahead of time at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ and come prepared with their registration information. You can also register at the event.

“We are excited to try some different processes for this testing event,” says Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Officer. “We had some hiccups at our last event in July due to weather and an increase in demand for testing that we are hoping the changes for this event will be able to alleviate.”

Anyone 5 years and older can get tested. Anyone who is tested and is showing symptoms should self-isolate until test results come back. You are asked to wear a face mask when you arrive. Vehicles should form a line while waiting for testing and those being tested should stay in their vehicle at all times.

