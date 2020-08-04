First Alert Weather: Staying cool today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have a great Tuesday ahead of us, but temperatures will remain below average. We will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, while temperatures should still be climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Overall it is a nice taste of fall that we are seeing right now.

There is not much of a chance for any showers today, as we look to stay dry for most areas again today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be overhead, so expect a bit more sunshine overall today. It will remain nice over the next few days, but by the time we reach Thursday, we may see a few spotty showers here and there.

Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week. Tomorrow, we will be back in the low to mid 70s, and by Friday, we will see average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend will be a bit warmer with low to mid 80s expected, and that also brings a chance for some shower or storm activity over the next weekend.

