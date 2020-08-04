Clark County develops platform to report violations of face mask order

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Clark County officials have developed a website for reporting violations of the statewide face mask order issued by Governor Evers last week.

In a press release, the county health department explains, “Clark County officials have collaboratively developed an efficient way for citizens to report their concerns about violations of the face covering order.”

Residents can report a concern here.

If there is an immediate threat to safety, you are asked to contact law enforcement directly instead of reporting the concern online.

