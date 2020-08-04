Billy Cook walks Loggers off, Rafters win 4-3

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters once again were victorious on Tuesday hosting the La Crosse Loggers. The Rafters played from behind most of the way, winning on a Billy Cook walk-off double, 4-3.

The Rafters struck first on Cellcom Kids Day with a run in the third. Hank Zeisler and Parker Nolan walked to set up Austin Kryszczuk. Kryszccuk knocked in Zeisler with a groundball mishandled by JT Thompson.

In a 2-1 deficit, the Rafters tied things in the seventh with Billy Cook at the plate. Zeisler walked and Richie Schiekofer singled to lead off the inning. With one out, Zeisler came home to score on a Cook sacrifice fly.

Protecting a 3-2 lead, Jared Freilich came on to close the game for La Crosse. Zeisler and Schiekofer walked, and Andy Garriola was hit by pitch to load the bases for Billy Cook. In another bases loaded at-bat, Cook walked off the game with a two-run double hard off the right field fence.

Sam Hliboki earned the win on his 19th birthday with 1.2 innings pitched. The loss went to Freilich with two runs allowed in the ninth.

The Rafters and Loggers meet up tomorrow at 6:35pm for game two of the homestand.