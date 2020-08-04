Advertisement

Billy Cook walks Loggers off, Rafters win 4-3

(WSAW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters once again were victorious on Tuesday hosting the La Crosse Loggers. The Rafters played from behind most of the way, winning on a Billy Cook walk-off double, 4-3.

The Rafters struck first on Cellcom Kids Day with a run in the third. Hank Zeisler and Parker Nolan walked to set up Austin Kryszczuk. Kryszccuk knocked in Zeisler with a groundball mishandled by JT Thompson.

In a 2-1 deficit, the Rafters tied things in the seventh with Billy Cook at the plate. Zeisler walked and Richie Schiekofer singled to lead off the inning. With one out, Zeisler came home to score on a Cook sacrifice fly.

Protecting a 3-2 lead, Jared Freilich came on to close the game for La Crosse. Zeisler and Schiekofer walked, and Andy Garriola was hit by pitch to load the bases for Billy Cook. In another bases loaded at-bat, Cook walked off the game with a two-run double hard off the right field fence.

Sam Hliboki earned the win on his 19th birthday with 1.2 innings pitched. The loss went to Freilich with two runs allowed in the ninth.

The Rafters and Loggers meet up tomorrow at 6:35pm for game two of the homestand.

Latest News

News

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers comfortable with Covid protocols as he begins his 16th training camp in Green Bay.

News

Wisconsin Valley Conference announces official start dates for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Valley Conference announced the exact dates for the upcoming fall sports season.

News

Fans invited to take part in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ during Packers training camp

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
The Packers are preparing to begin training camp and fans can write letters to show their support for players.

Nba

Mike Budenholzer named NBCA co-coach of the year

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association co-coach of the year.

Latest News

Sports

Westbrook scores 31 as Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets used strong defense down the stretch for a 120-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Sports

LaFleur, Gutekunst discuss changes as unprecedented training camp begins

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Packers have already made major changes to get ready for training camp and the regular season, but the most necessary adjustment might be how everyone inside the building conducts themselves in public.

Mlb

Lorenzo Cain elects not to play the rest of the 2020 MLB season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder Lorenzo Cain will be opting-out of the 2020 season.

Mlb

Saturday and Sunday’s Brewers-Cardinals games postponed

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Major League Baseball has postponed Saturday’s Cardinals vs. Brewers game due to more St. Louis players testing positive for COVID-19. MLB announced that it’s going to postpone Sunday’s doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals, as well.

Nba

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

Sports

Raking Rafters: The Northwoods League’s most dominant lineup resides in Wisconsin Rapids

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
For fans of home runs, there's clearly one team in the Northwoods League this season that stands out above the rest: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.