Wisconsin Valley Conference announces official start dates for fall sports

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Conference announced the exact dates for the upcoming fall sports season.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin Valley Conference Superintendents met with county public health officials Monday to clarify a letter presented to the superintendents on July 27th, the WIAA decision, Gov. Evers’ statewide mask mandate, as well as the varying co-curricular offering within each district.

During the meeting, officials agreed that high school athletics considered lower-risk, according to WIAA guidance, will start practice no earlier than September 1. Contests will start no earlier than September 17.

For moderate and higher-risk athletics, practices will start no earlier than September 7, with contests starting no earlier than September 25.

All other activities and programs will be up to the district.

Officials are monitoring the situation closely.

