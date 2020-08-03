Advertisement

Wisconsin election head: ‘Don’t wait’ on mailing ballots

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In the face of warnings about slow mail delivery and record-high requests for absentee ballots, the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday urged voters not to wait to return their ballot for the Aug. 11 statewide primary.

As of Monday, nearly 332,000 completed ballots had been received out of the more than 821,000 sent to voters, the Elections Commission said. That is six times the number of absentee ballots sent in the 2018 primary and greater than the 645,619 total ballots cast, including in person and absentee, in the 2016 August primary.

Voters have until Thursday to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to return the ballot is 8 p.m. on the night of the election, Aug. 11.

Meagan Wolfe, the state’s chief elections official, urged voters to request and return their ballot as soon as possible.

“The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait,” she said. Voters concerned about their ballot not arriving in the mail on time can drop them off at the polls on the day of the election or at their local clerk’s office.

In-person absentee voting is also available across the state, with hours and locations varying.

There is no statewide race on the ballot next week, but there are dozens of primaries for legislative and congressional races.

