Advertisement

Westbrook scores 31 as Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to move the ball against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to move the ball against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets used strong defense down the stretch for a 120-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

It was the 36th straight game with at least 20 points for Westbrook, who led Houston’s offense on a night James Harden scored 24.

Houston tied an NBA record for most 3-point attempts in a regulation game with 61, making 21 of them, and forced 22 turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to have 15 games with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a season in the last 50 years.

Khris Middleton scored 27 points and Brook Lopez added 23 as the Bucks missed a chance to clinch the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee led by one in the fourth quarter before Lopez scored the first four points of a 7-0 run that was capped by a 3 from Middleton to make it 112-104 with about 3 minutes remaining.

But Houston scored the next nine points, highlighted by a 3 and a steal from P.J. Tucker and a block by Harden on Antetokounmpo, to go on top 113-112 about a minute later.

Lopez ended Houston’s run with a basket in the paint to make it 114-113 with less than a minute to go.

Westbrook made two free throws before a shot by Antetokounmpo left Milwaukee up 116-115 with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Westbrook made two more free throws and Danuel House stole a pass from Antetokounmpo and was fouled. He added two free throws to leave Houston up 119-116 with 14 seconds left.

Middleton missed two 3-point attempts after that to allow Houston to hold on for the victory.

The Rockets were up by two after a basket by Westbrook with about 1 ½ minutesleft in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo and Kyle Korver hit late 3s to take a 90-89 lead into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton both missed their second straight games as they continue to get back in shape after testing positive for COVID-19. ... Milwaukee out-rebounded Houston 65-36.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his second game with a sprained left ankle. ... Tucker missed his first six 3-pointers before making his first two attempts of the second half. He finished with 11 points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play Brooklyn Tuesday.

Rockets: Play Portland Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LaFleur, Gutekunst discuss changes as unprecedented training camp begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Packers have already made major changes to get ready for training camp and the regular season, but the most necessary adjustment might be how everyone inside the building conducts themselves in public.

Mlb

Lorenzo Cain elects not to play the rest of the 2020 MLB season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder Lorenzo Cain will be opting-out of the 2020 season.

Mlb

Saturday and Sunday’s Brewers-Cardinals games postponed

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Major League Baseball has postponed Saturday’s Cardinals vs. Brewers game due to more St. Louis players testing positive for COVID-19. MLB announced that it’s going to postpone Sunday’s doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals, as well.

Nba

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

Latest News

Sports

Raking Rafters: The Northwoods League’s most dominant lineup resides in Wisconsin Rapids

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
For fans of home runs, there's clearly one team in the Northwoods League this season that stands out above the rest: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Baseball

Northwoods League cancels Rivets vs. Woodchucks game

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Northwoods League has announced that the game between the Rockford Rivets and Wisconsin Woodchucks has been canceled.

News

Brewers’ home opener against Cardinals postponed

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Multiple people from the Cardinals' camp have reportedly tested positive.

Nfl

Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Two more Packers players have reportedly been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

Mlb

Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
According to multiple reports, Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho is getting the call to the big leagues.

Mlb

Woodruff dominates as Brewers silence punchless Pirates 3-0

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday night