Wausau School Board president addresses reopening decision

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker is addressing the board’s decision to start the upcoming school year virtually.

In a media release, Zunker said it’s been a challenge for the school board to determine the best course of action when it comes to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students, staff, families, and the community. Planning for the new school year began in June with the hope to reopen school buildings in September. Zunker said the district administration developed three different plans through the work of thirteen subcommittees and over 100 staff members. Adding the school board is thankful for the hard work put in by school administration and recognizes the dedication of the teachers and staff.

“We also extend our immense gratitude to students and families for your patience, flexibility and support as we navigate commencing a new school year amid a global health crisis.”

“We know some parents, guardians and community members are frustrated by the decision and we hear your concerns. We want our students and staff safely back in the buildings as soon as possible. To that end, we encourage strict compliance with the state-wide mask mandate, safe social distancing practices and frequent handwashing. The community as a whole must take responsibility to help reduce the spread of contagion so that school buildings can safely reopen. "

The Wausau School Board voted July 27 to start the school year virtually. They will review the situation monthly.

