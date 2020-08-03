Advertisement

Wausau School Board president addresses reopening decision

Wausau School board meeting 6-29
Wausau School board meeting 6-29(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker is addressing the board’s decision to start the upcoming school year virtually.

In a media release, Zunker said it’s been a challenge for the school board to determine the best course of action when it comes to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students, staff, families, and the community. Planning for the new school year began in June with the hope to reopen school buildings in September. Zunker said the district administration developed three different plans through the work of thirteen subcommittees and over 100 staff members. Adding the school board is thankful for the hard work put in by school administration and recognizes the dedication of the teachers and staff.

“We also extend our immense gratitude to students and families for your patience, flexibility and support as we navigate commencing a new school year amid a global health crisis.”

“We know some parents, guardians and community members are frustrated by the decision and we hear your concerns. We want our students and staff safely back in the buildings as soon as possible. To that end, we encourage strict compliance with the state-wide mask mandate, safe social distancing practices and frequent handwashing. The community as a whole must take responsibility to help reduce the spread of contagion so that school buildings can safely reopen. "

The Wausau School Board voted July 27 to start the school year virtually. They will review the situation monthly.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way of Marathon County gives away more than 2,100 free masks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The United Way of Marathon County gave away more than 2,100 masks to the public during a two-day event.

News

Wisconsin Valley Conference announces official start dates for fall sports

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Valley Conference announced the exact dates for the upcoming fall sports season.

News

Saturday incident at Lincoln Hills involved 30 youth, broken windows

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday incident at Lincoln Hills involved 30 youth, broken windows

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

AARP offering resources for people adversely affected by pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
AARP offering resources for people adversely affected by pandemic

News

Wausau couple picks up trash during daily walk on Riverlife Trail

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wausau couple picks up trash during daily walk on Riverlife Trail

News

WI DHS: Number of new COVID-19 cases drop to nearly 400, state tops 55,000 total cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the seven-day rolling average also fell by about 30 cases to 844.

News

Marathon Co. Health Department, National Guard hosting free COVID-19 testing in Wausau Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing Friday, with help from the Wisconsin National Guard.

News

Couple cleans up trash on daily walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Each day the couple stuffs a few plastic grocery bags in their pockets for their walk for litter scattered on the Riverlife trail.

News

Fans invited to take part in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ during Packers training camp

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Packers are preparing to begin training camp and fans can write letters to show their support for players.