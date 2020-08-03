United Way of Marathon County gives away more than 2,100 free masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County gave away more than 2,100 masks to the public during a two-day event.

According to a news release, more than 1,200 masks were given out on July 31 and 900 more Monday.

The masks were all donated and free to anyone.

The face mask giveaway was in response to the statewide mask mandate Governor Tony Evers issued July 30.

You can read our previous story here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.