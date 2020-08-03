Advertisement

Mike Budenholzer named NBCA co-coach of the year

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(NBC15)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association co-coach of the year. Budenholzer is the first coach to win the award two times.

Budenholzer will share the award with Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

“First, congrats to Billy Donovan for the outstanding job he and his staff have done with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said Budenholzer via a press release. “Another great year of coaching by Billy and, again, another great year of work by all the head coaches in the NBA. Thank you all for your vote and support. Thank you to our dedicated players and staff in Milwaukee. The players are special, the staff is special and I’m beyond fortunate to coach this great team and for this great organization.

“Celebrating the memory of Michael H. Goldberg and continuing to bring honor to his great legacy of work on behalf of all NBA Coaches gives the Award additional significant meaning. Those of us lucky enough to know and work with Michael know how much he did for the sport and for coaches. As Michael was a terrific advocate for all of us, may we use our platform to raise awareness and speak out on the need for social justice, equality and inclusiveness in our society.”

Budenholzer is in his second year with the Bucks. This is his second straight coach of the year award. He has led the Bucks to a 54-13 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Congratulations Bud for again being honored by your peers as the best in the business,” said Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst via a press release. “Thank you for being a great partner and for all you do for our team.

“Our coaching staff continues to be instrumental in guiding our team to constant improvement and it is truly special to see them recognized as such. The entire Bucks organization salutes Bud and his staff, our players and the Performance Team for our success thus far and the sustained success we continue to work toward.”

The award is voted on by the league’s 30 coaches. This is just the second time the NBCA has had a tie. The other came in 2017 between Houston’s head coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Westbrook scores 31 as Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks

Updated: 13 hours ago
Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets used strong defense down the stretch for a 120-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Sports

LaFleur, Gutekunst discuss changes as unprecedented training camp begins

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Packers have already made major changes to get ready for training camp and the regular season, but the most necessary adjustment might be how everyone inside the building conducts themselves in public.

Mlb

Lorenzo Cain elects not to play the rest of the 2020 MLB season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder Lorenzo Cain will be opting-out of the 2020 season.

Mlb

Saturday and Sunday’s Brewers-Cardinals games postponed

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Major League Baseball has postponed Saturday’s Cardinals vs. Brewers game due to more St. Louis players testing positive for COVID-19. MLB announced that it’s going to postpone Sunday’s doubleheader between the Brewers and Cardinals, as well.

Latest News

Nba

Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

Sports

Raking Rafters: The Northwoods League’s most dominant lineup resides in Wisconsin Rapids

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
For fans of home runs, there's clearly one team in the Northwoods League this season that stands out above the rest: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Baseball

Northwoods League cancels Rivets vs. Woodchucks game

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Northwoods League has announced that the game between the Rockford Rivets and Wisconsin Woodchucks has been canceled.

News

Brewers’ home opener against Cardinals postponed

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Multiple people from the Cardinals' camp have reportedly tested positive.

Nfl

Packers players Crosby, Sternberger and Hester added to COVID-19/Reserve list

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Two more Packers players have reportedly been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list by the team.

Mlb

Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
According to multiple reports, Marshfield High School alumnus Daulton Varsho is getting the call to the big leagues.