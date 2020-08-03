Mike Budenholzer named NBCA co-coach of the year

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association co-coach of the year. Budenholzer is the first coach to win the award two times.

Budenholzer will share the award with Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

“First, congrats to Billy Donovan for the outstanding job he and his staff have done with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said Budenholzer via a press release. “Another great year of coaching by Billy and, again, another great year of work by all the head coaches in the NBA. Thank you all for your vote and support. Thank you to our dedicated players and staff in Milwaukee. The players are special, the staff is special and I’m beyond fortunate to coach this great team and for this great organization.

“Celebrating the memory of Michael H. Goldberg and continuing to bring honor to his great legacy of work on behalf of all NBA Coaches gives the Award additional significant meaning. Those of us lucky enough to know and work with Michael know how much he did for the sport and for coaches. As Michael was a terrific advocate for all of us, may we use our platform to raise awareness and speak out on the need for social justice, equality and inclusiveness in our society.”

Budenholzer is in his second year with the Bucks. This is his second straight coach of the year award. He has led the Bucks to a 54-13 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Congratulations Bud for again being honored by your peers as the best in the business,” said Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst via a press release. “Thank you for being a great partner and for all you do for our team.

“Our coaching staff continues to be instrumental in guiding our team to constant improvement and it is truly special to see them recognized as such. The entire Bucks organization salutes Bud and his staff, our players and the Performance Team for our success thus far and the sustained success we continue to work toward.”

The award is voted on by the league’s 30 coaches. This is just the second time the NBCA has had a tie. The other came in 2017 between Houston’s head coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.