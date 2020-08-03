Advertisement

Mask mandate receiving support, opposition in Central Wisconsin

A sign on the door at Malarkey's in downtown Wausau asking customers to wear a mask when not seated at their table and eating/drinking.
A sign on the door at Malarkey's in downtown Wausau asking customers to wear a mask when not seated at their table and eating/drinking.(wsaw)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the state of Wisconsin wraps up its first weekend of Governor Tony Evers’ mask mandate, businesses throughout downtown Wausau have signs on their windows and doors, some encouraging and others requiring masks to be worn.

Gov. Evers took to Twitter Sunday, posting a picture of himself in a mask saying in part “Here in Wisconsin we lead by example.”

The governor went on to encourage others to post pictures of themselves wearing their own masks with #MaskUpWisconsin.

The requirement of masks has been a controversial topic.

The Facebook group Open Central Wisconsin Now has posted on their page that they plan to host an “I Will Not Comply” protest on Sunday, August 9 with a location yet to be determined.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the page twice for comment but no response was given.

Posts on the page indicate more information on the event will be announced Monday, August 3.

Others are thankful an order is in place, like John Omernik, who founded the Central Wisconsin Maskers Facebook group with his wife.

Omernik’s group now has over 3,700 members, all showing support for wearing masks, and mapping out businesses throughout the region that practice COVID-19 safety, as well as marking those that do not.

He says that he hopes everyone will comply with the mandate to keep each other safe, adding that his page has taken extra steps to not politicize the use of facemasks.

“We did not want finger-pointing, we did not let people blame it on one side or another, we did not let there be shaming of businesses, shaming of people. It was very much a neutral sharing of what we were doing and that extends to now that this mandate is in place,” Omernik said. “I hope we can build upon that same idea and say this is not a political issue. This is something that we can come together on, and we can get through it and when it’s done we can look back and say, ‘Look what we did together rather than what we did apart.’”

For those interested in being a part of the Central Wisconsin Maskers Facebook page, you can request to join that group here.

Those interested in more information on the Open Central Wisconsin’s I Will Not Comply event can follow their Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LaFleur, Gutekunst discuss changes as unprecedented training camp begins

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Packers have already made major changes to get ready for training camp and the regular season, but the most necessary adjustment might be how everyone inside the building conducts themselves in public.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Clouds will be more common than breaks for sun today with scattered showers and a chance of an afternoon storm.

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years.

News

DHS reports 922 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

Updated: 7 hours ago
DHS reports 922 new cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A person who had COVID-19 worked at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau during the infectious period, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (08-02-20)

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Relay for Life Wausau holds drive-through Luminaria ceremony

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Relay for Life, one of the biggest cancer fundraisers of the year, took place Saturday across the state. While big changes were made, in Wausau, the nightcap still went on.

News

Relay For Life Hosts Luminaria

Updated: 23 hours ago
Relay For Life Hosts Luminaria

News

Lincoln Hills School Incident

Updated: 23 hours ago
Lincoln Hills School Incident