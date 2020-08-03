Mask mandate receiving support, opposition in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the state of Wisconsin wraps up its first weekend of Governor Tony Evers’ mask mandate, businesses throughout downtown Wausau have signs on their windows and doors, some encouraging and others requiring masks to be worn.

Gov. Evers took to Twitter Sunday, posting a picture of himself in a mask saying in part “Here in Wisconsin we lead by example.”

The governor went on to encourage others to post pictures of themselves wearing their own masks with #MaskUpWisconsin.

The requirement of masks has been a controversial topic.

The Facebook group Open Central Wisconsin Now has posted on their page that they plan to host an “I Will Not Comply” protest on Sunday, August 9 with a location yet to be determined.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the page twice for comment but no response was given.

Posts on the page indicate more information on the event will be announced Monday, August 3.

Others are thankful an order is in place, like John Omernik, who founded the Central Wisconsin Maskers Facebook group with his wife.

Omernik’s group now has over 3,700 members, all showing support for wearing masks, and mapping out businesses throughout the region that practice COVID-19 safety, as well as marking those that do not.

He says that he hopes everyone will comply with the mandate to keep each other safe, adding that his page has taken extra steps to not politicize the use of facemasks.

“We did not want finger-pointing, we did not let people blame it on one side or another, we did not let there be shaming of businesses, shaming of people. It was very much a neutral sharing of what we were doing and that extends to now that this mandate is in place,” Omernik said. “I hope we can build upon that same idea and say this is not a political issue. This is something that we can come together on, and we can get through it and when it’s done we can look back and say, ‘Look what we did together rather than what we did apart.’”

