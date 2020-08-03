Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic finalizes acquistion of St. Clare’s Hospital

St. Clare's renamed Marshfield Medical Center-Weston
St. Clare's Hospital 2018 (WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has completed its acquisition of Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston. The hospital will be renamed Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

“This is a historically important day for our Health System and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Having a hospital in the Weston/Wausau area allows us to create a fully-integrated campus combining our hospital and clinical facilities, which provides highly-coordinated care that is efficient and creates a simple and seamless patient experience.”

Turney added that the System’s world-class physicians and staff now have a cutting-edge hospital to call home and to serve the Wausau region for generations to come.

The transaction also includes the transfer of Ascension Wisconsin’s 50 percent interest in Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls and The Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Weston. Both will be transitioned into the Health System over the next couple of months, including the renaming of Flambeau Hospital to Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls.

“We will bring this same model to Park Falls as we assume full ownership of Flambeau Hospital,” she said. “We have long served the Park Falls community, and we are thrilled to have an even greater presence there.”

Marshfield Clinic and Ascension first announced a memorandum of understanding for the sale in October 2019. A definitive agreement was reached in February. Terms of the sale are not being disclosed.

