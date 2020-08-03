Marathon Co. Health Department, National Guard hosting free COVID-19 testing in Wausau Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing Friday, with help from the Wisconsin National Guard.

The event will provide drive-through and walk-up style nasal swap tests at Northcentral Technical College from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Non-English speaking support will be available.

All Wisconsinites 5 years or older are eligible for testing.

Results are typically returned within three to five days.

