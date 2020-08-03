Advertisement

LaFleur, Gutekunst discuss changes as unprecedented training camp begins

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -As Packers’ players arrive in Green Bay to start a training camp unlike any other, the number one question around football, is after two teams in Major League Baseball had positive COVID tests in the first week, can the NFL safely have a season without a bubble?

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the plan,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst. “There are a lot of unknowns, and we’re going to have to adjust every day.”

For the Packers, those adjustments have already started to take shape in every corner of their facility.

“Well first off, your media room is no longer the media room, it’s the offensive line room,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Obviously everyone around here, anytime you’re in the building, are wearing masks,” Gutekunst said.

Everyone that’s in the building will be under the microscope, to avoid risky decisions that could shut the whole operation down.

“Well I think that’s the whole key. If we’re going to have football played this year it’s going to take a lot of self-discipline and a lot of self-accountability,” LaFleur said. “And it’s not just our players, it starts with our staff.”

“It’s going to be really hard for these guys to look at their teammates if they’re not making the right choices,” said Gutekunst.

But without a bubble, everyone believes the inevitable is that COVID-19 will hang over this NFL season.

“We’re going to have positive tests,” Gutekunst said. “This virus that we’re dealing with, we’re going to have that, and it’s not necessarily going to be just because someone gets it, their fault.”

To make the riskiest season in NFL history work, it will require a new level of teamwork.

LaFleur said, “We’re all in this sucker together, that’s for sure.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

